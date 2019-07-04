Dolphins DT, former Trinity star Kendrick Norton gravely injured in accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a former Trinity Christian star, suffered massive injuries in a car accident, including the amputation of his arm, Kendrick's agent Malki Kawa confirmed.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Norton, 22, had to have his left arm amputated at the scene of the multiple-car accident to extricate him from the vehicle.

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

The Miami Herald reported that, according to a family friend, Norton's vehicle was cut off and wound up flipping as a result. His current condition was not life-threatening, the Herald reported.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time,” the Dolphins said in a post on Twitter.

The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uYgXANF5H0 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 4, 2019

Norton, 6-3, 314 pounds, was a seventh-round draft selection by Carolina in the 2018 draft. He didn't play with the Panthers after spending last year on the practice squad. Miami picked him up last December.

Our thoughts are with Kendrick Norton and his family. https://t.co/NVue1SzsRM — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 4, 2019

Norton, a player nicknamed Big Thick, was a star on both sides of the ball at Trinity and graduated in 2015 after helping lead the Conquerors to back-to-back Class 3A state championships.

That Trinity graduating class had 15 players sign with college programs, including 12 with Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

Support for Norton poured out across social media as news of his accident spread.

Serious prayer for my man Kendrick Norton. God watch over him in Jesus name, Amen. — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) July 4, 2019

