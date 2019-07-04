Sports

Dolphins DT, former Trinity star Kendrick Norton gravely injured in accident

NFL player's arm amputated after major wreck in South Florida

By Justin Barney - Sports Editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a former Trinity Christian star, suffered massive injuries in a car accident, including the amputation of his arm, Kendrick's agent Malki Kawa confirmed.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Norton, 22, had to have his left arm amputated at the scene of the multiple-car accident to extricate him from the vehicle. 

The Miami Herald reported that, according to a family friend, Norton's vehicle was cut off and wound up flipping as a result. His current condition was not life-threatening, the Herald reported. 

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time,” the Dolphins said in a post on Twitter.

Norton, 6-3, 314 pounds, was a seventh-round draft selection by Carolina in the 2018 draft. He didn't play with the Panthers after spending last year on the practice squad. Miami picked him up last December. 

Norton, a player nicknamed Big Thick, was a star on both sides of the ball at Trinity and graduated in 2015 after helping lead the Conquerors to back-to-back Class 3A state championships. 

That Trinity graduating class had 15 players sign with college programs, including 12 with Football Bowl Subdivision programs. 

Support for Norton poured out across social media as news of his accident spread. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.