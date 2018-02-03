Dolphins set eyes on ASun crown as they prepare for Florida Gulf Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anytime a team losses seven seniors there's going to be an adjustment period. That's a big reason why Jacksonville University was picked to finish 7th out of eight teams in the Atlantic Sun.

With six game left in conference play the Dolphins have defied those preseason and are currently in second place in the ASun. On Saturday they’ll welcome conference leader Florida Gulf Coast to Swisher Gym.

“Our guys understand that it’s a big game,” said Dolphins head coach Tony Jasick. “We’re in a position where in the next three weeks they’re all going to be big games for us.”

What’s made this run even more remarkable is the adversity the Dolphins have faced this season. In addition to having a young team they had a ton of injuries to start the year and because of Hurricane Irma they didn't even have access to Swisher Gym for most of the fall semester.

Dealing with all those factors can do one of two things. Either you can feel sorry for yourself or it can bring you closer together. The latter has happened for Jasick's crew and now they’re in striking distance of a conference championship.

“We know the stakes of this game,” said Dolphins forward Jace Hogan. “We played a tight one down there against them in Ft. Myers. This is a big game and it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.