Draft not coming to Jacksonville in 2019 or 2020

Philadelphia hosted the 2017 NFL Draft. The Jaguars would like to host a future draft at Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In November, the Jaguars, SMG and the city proposed making Jacksonville the permanent home for the NFL Draft, pitching a concept they called "Draftsonville."

It appears that the NFL was not on board with the proposal. ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL.com's Ian Rappaport both reported that Jacksonville was not among the five finalists to host the draft in 2019 and 2020.

Five finalists to host 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft: Cleveland/Canton, Tennessee, Kansas City, Denver, and Las Vegas.



Winners expected to be announced at May spring meeting. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2018

Additionally, Rappaport reported that the league rejected the concept of a pernamant home for the draft, noting that "a winning city cannot host the draft in both years."

Host cities are expected to be announced at the Spring League Meeting in May.

Four of the finalists are home to NFL franchises while Canton is the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

New York served as the home of the draft for 70 years, but since 2015, the league has taken the draft on the road, holding the event in Chicago twice, then in Philadelphia last year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.