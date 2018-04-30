Dreams Come True golf tournament helps fulfill dreams for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For 17 years, the Sam Kouvaris Dreams Come True golf tournament has been making a major difference in the efforts of the local charity to fulfill dreams of kids facing life-threatening medical challenges. The event, held at San Jose Country Club Monday, had high hopes to make a difference with kids.

"It gets better every year; we have a great turnout today," said Dreams Come True Executive Director Sheri Criswell. "We plan to raise over $250,000 by the time the day is over."

Dreams Come True is the only local organization dedicated to using the power of a dream to provide hope and joy to every First Coast child battling a life-threatening illness, and the golf tournament is a major part of their fundraising for granting wishes.

"This golf tournament has meant so much to Dreams Come True through the years and it's a primary source of funding," Criswell said. "This year, we look to do about 170 dreams and we have about 400 kids in the process of dreaming, so to have this day to provide funding for this effort means the world to our organization."

For the 17th straight year, Sam Kouvaris' hosted the golf tournament.

"Sam has been with us since the beginning and we've raised millions of dollars through this tournament and it has sustained us through the years," Criswell said. "We're just so proud to have this partnership with him."

For those wishing to support the cause, online donations are accepted, and there is another event planned for the fall.

"Dreams Come True is going to host our first Walk, Run and Roll this September," Criswell said. "It's a great way for people in the community get involved with our work and get involved with our dreamers and come out and celebrate these children who are truly heroes in our community."

