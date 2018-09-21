Duval County moves more high school football games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the wake of a shooting at the Lee-Raines high school football game earlier this season, dozens of Duval County high school football games have now been moved in the interest of safety.

The school district moved several games in September based on expected high attendance, and Tammie Talley, the school district's athletic director, released a schedule Friday moving other games through the end of the season.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Raines at Sandalwood -- 5:30 p.m.

Ribault at Lee -- 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Sandalwood at Mandarin -- 3:30 p.m.

Oakleaf at Raines -- 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

First Coast at Lee -- 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

No proposed changes

Thursday, Oct. 25

Stanton at Paxon -- 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Atlantic Coast at Sandalwood -- 5:30 p.m.

Ed White at Lee -- 5:30 p.m.

Englewood at Wolfson -- 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.