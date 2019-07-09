Edward Waters College invited to join SIAC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Edward Waters College has been extended an invitation to join the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

The announcement was made at the SIAC media day in Atlanta, GA.

EWC will not officially be a part of the SIAC in 2019 but, EWC and the SIAC have a scheduling agreement allowing EWC to play games this upcoming season against SIAC opponents.

The Tigers home opener is against Morehouse College they also have dates with Tuskegee University, Miles College, Savannah State University, Kentucky State University, Central State University, and Lane College.

EWC will be applying to the NCAA to accept the invitation in 2020.

