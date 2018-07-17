Edward Waters introduces new basketball coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Winning is non-negotiable," that's how new Edward Waters basketball coach Fred Summers introduced himself to the Tiger faithful Tuesday.

Summers can make that statement after being named the GCAC's coach of the year last year at Talladega College. Summers led the Tornadoes to a 21-11 record and a season sweep of the Tigers.

"We're playing to win," Summers reiterated after the press conference. "I'm holding my guys accountable in the classroom and on the court. We're going to play an aggressive style of play that has been successful for me and I plan to continue."

Another key to the puzzle will be to recruit well in Jacksonville and the state of Florida.

"We have an inside outside approach to recruiting," Summers explained. "We want to start at home and get some of the local talent here and build our team around local talent."

Edwards Waters also announced today that they have been selected to host the GCAC men's and women's basketball tournaments next March 1-3.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.