Eight Straight: St. Johns Country Day wins record soccer title

DELAND, Fla. - The drive for history is complete.

The St. Johns Country Day girls soccer team is golden again.

Maddie Moody’s goal in the 68th minute broke a scoreless game and stood up to the finish to give the Spartans a 1-0 win over Lakeland Christian in the Class 1A championship at Spec Martin Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a history-making win for the Spartans (21-2). The championship was the 11th in program history for the Spartans, and state-record eighth consecutive. The eight straight titles broke a tie with St. Thomas Aquinas for most in a row in state history.

Moody's winner came off of a corner kick from Paige Crews in what had been a game of numerous close calls. The Spartans peppered Lakeland Christian keeper Breanna Newberg throughout the game, sending several shots off the bar. Newberg turned everything else away before the Spartans solved her off of the corner kick.

The Bolles girls play later Tuesday against Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons in the Class 2A state championship.



