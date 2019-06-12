EWC names Paul Bryant as its new athletic director

Edward Waters president A. Zachary Faison, right, shakes hands with new athletic director Paul Bryant during an accouncement at the college on Wednesday. (EWC photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Edward Waters filled its vacant athletic director position on Wednesday, tabbing Paul Bryant as the next person to lead the Tigers.

Bryant comes to EWC from Grambling State, where he served from January 2017 until mutually parting ways with the college last December with one left one his contract. Bryant replaces Stanley Cromartie, who had served as AD since August 2017.

EWC is getting a performer in Bryant, who is coming off of perhaps the most successful period of his career. At EWC, it’s another step forward in an exciting chapter in the school’s history.

The city broke ground last year on a new venue for the school, the Nat Glover Community Field and Stadium, which was part of an $8.4 million plan that also included money to revitalize the college’s dormitories from Mayor Lenny Curry in 2017.

The athletics programs at Grambling State, in competition, academics and in the financial department, did very well under Bryant. The men’s and women’s basketball programs achieved major success, with the men winning a conference title in 2018 for the first time in three decades. The women reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in nearly two decades.

According to the NewsStar.com, Grambling State signed a five-year deal with adidas that translated into $1.2 million in new apparel and footwear that outfitted all 15 teams at the school. Bryant also oversaw increases in the Academic Progress Rate, or APR, on teams that were struggling and on probation.

Bryant came to Grambling State from South Carolina State.



