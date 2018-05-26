Extra inning HR sends Bulldogs to College World Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Georgia slipped past Tennessee in extra innings to win 2-1 and advance to the Women’s College World Series for the fourth time in school history.

The game remained scoreless until the top of 7th inning when Georgia’s Alyssa DiCarlo tripled to right-center field scoring pinch runner Tyler Armistead from first base.

However the 1-0 lead did not last long for Georgia. The Lady Volunteers would answer in the bottom half on the inning. Pinch hitter Cailin Hannon hit a shot right back up the middle and drove in a run to tie the game at one and send the game into extras.

The late-game drama would not cease. Cortni Emanuel broke the deadlock in the top of the 8th with a go-ahead solo home run that found the trees beyond the wall in right field.

Cortni Emanuel blasts one into right field to give Georgia a 2-1 lead! #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/ake2Ldkz7k — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 26, 2018

Georgia would hold on in the bottom half of the 8th and take home the victory.

Mary Wilson went the distance for the Bulldogs on the bump in impressive fashion. Wilson threw a no-hitter through five innings and struck out five en route to her 12th win of the season.

Georgia will take on Florida in the Women’s College World Series. The WCWS will take place on May 31-June 6 in Oklahoma City.



