FHSAA adopts RPI to rank football teams for state playoffs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After two years of using a confusing playoff points system to determine which teams would make the postseason, the Florida High School Athletic Association had adopted the Ratings Percentage Index to determine playoff qualifications for football teams beginning in the 2019 season.

The RPI has been used in the past to help the college basketball selection committee determine at-large teams for the NCAA tournament. The rankings will be determined by a formula that takes into account a team's winning percentage (35 percent), the team's opponent's winning percentage (35 percent) and the opponents' opponents' winning percentage (30 percent).

Early reaction from local coaches has been mixed.

"I do (like it)," said Mandaring head coach Bobby Ramsay. "It puts more emphasis on the teams you played, not the teams who played the teams you played."

The change coming in late January when some teams have been changing the way they schedule to accomidate the old system.

"I do hope this is the last time the playoff qualification procedure is changed while people have already made the majority of their new schedules," said St. Augustine High School football coach Brian Braddock. "The timing didn’t necessarily affect us very much in terms of the schedule we have made, but I do know a lot of people were working on schedules With the previous system in mind, And the system is very different.

"I think the previous procedure may have made people a little more aggressive because of the bonus points. The RPI emphasizes your winning percentage to a greater extent."

If the formula would have been used in the 2018 season, Jackson High School may not have been passed over for the playoffs by a team without a single win on the season. The Tigers lost a coin flip to Gadsden County High School. Jackson lost and sat home as winless Gadsden played in the playoffs.

"The FHSAA Football Advisory Committee, made up of eight football coaches from each section of our state, along with one rep from the Florida Athletic Coaches Association, felt a move to a RPI ranking system was needed to create more accurate rankings for football playoff qualification and seeding," the FHSAA said in a statement. "Furthermore, they felt the previous ranking system, which consisted of your own winning percentage and your opponents’ winning percentage, was shallow. Lastly, the committee cited bonus points specifically as creating scheduling havoc."

All regular season games will be used to compute the RPI for each school. Out-of-state opponents are counted the same as in-state opponents. There are no bonus points to be earned and margin of victory does not impact the ratings. The FHSAA has determined the following tiebreaker procedure:

1. Head-to-head result between the two teams

2. Winning percentage

3. Opponents’ winning percentage

4. Opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage

5. Highest-rated win (according to the final RPI standings)

6. Next-highest rated win (exhaust all possibilities)

The FHSAA will publish the rankings on FHSAA.org every Thursday at 2 p.m. beginning with Week 6 of the regular season.

