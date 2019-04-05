FHSAA football championships moving to Daytona, Tallahassee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The high school football state championships are on the move.

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that the state championships will be in two different locations from 2019-21, Tallahassee and Daytona Beach.

Classes 1A-3A will be played at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee from Dec. 5-7. Classes 4A-8A will be held at Daytona Stadium from Dec. 11-14.

The championships had been played in Orlando at Camping World Stadium since 2007. Daytona Beach won a bid in 2016 to host the state championships, but the deal couldn’t be finalized and the event wound up going back to Orlando.

According to 2017-18 state championship data, the most recent available, the FHSAA sold 26,424 tickets to the football finals in 2017. After expenses and payouts, it netted $135,294.28. The number of tickets sold were a decrease from 2015 (27,586) and 2016 (28,369).



