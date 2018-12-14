FHSAA releases new football classifications for 2019 and 2020 seasons

The FHSAA released the new football classifications for the 2019 and 2020 seasons on Friday.
According to the FHSAA, the new classifications are based solely on enrollment, then geography. The changes effect many schools in the area. Here is a look at the new classifications:
8A - District 1
Mandarin
Oakleaf
Nease
Bartram Trail
Sandalwood
7A - District 2
First Coast
Fletcher
Fleming Island
Creekside
Atlantic Coast
Gainesville Buchholz
6A - District 2
Lee
Middleburg
Gainesville
Columbia
6A - District 3
Matanzas
St. Augustine
Ponte Vedra
Englewood
5A - District 3
Bishop Kenny
Baker County
Ed White
Westside
Terry Parker
5A - District 4
Yulee
Raines
Ribault
Paxon
Stanton
5A - District 5
Gainesville Eastside
Menendez
Clay
Ridgeview
Orange Park
4A - District 1
Bolles
Bradford
Fernandina Beach
West Nassau
Marianna
North Bay Haven
South Walton
Gadsden County
Panama City Rutherford
Alachua Santa Fe
4A - District 2
Keystone Heights
Palatka
Lake Highland Prep
The Villages
Cocoa
Space Coast
South Sumter
Astronaut
Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
Hudson
3A - Region 1
Trinity Christian
Episcopal
Andrew Jackson
Baldwin
Wolfson
P.K. Yonge
Ocala Trinity Catholic
Pensacola Catholic
Florida High
Interlachen
Walton
2A - Region 1
Eagle's View
University Christian
St. Joseph
NFEI
Munroe
Aucilla Christian
North Florida Christian
FAMU High
Rocky Bayou Christian
Tallahassee Maclay
1A - Region 3
Hilliard
Union County
Fort White
Lafayette
Hamilton County
Bell
Branford
Dixie County
Madison County
