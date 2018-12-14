FHSAA releases new football classifications for 2019 and 2020 seasons

The FHSAA released the new football classifications for the 2019 and 2020 seasons on Friday.

According to the FHSAA, the new classifications are based solely on enrollment, then geography. The changes effect many schools in the area. Here is a look at the new classifications:

8A - District 1

Mandarin

Oakleaf

Nease

Bartram Trail

Sandalwood

7A - District 2

First Coast

Fletcher

Fleming Island

Creekside

Atlantic Coast

Gainesville Buchholz

6A - District 2

Lee

Middleburg

Gainesville

Columbia

6A - District 3

Matanzas

St. Augustine

Ponte Vedra

Englewood

5A - District 3

Bishop Kenny

Baker County

Ed White

Westside

Terry Parker

5A - District 4

Yulee

Raines

Ribault

Paxon

Stanton

5A - District 5

Gainesville Eastside

Menendez

Clay

Ridgeview

Orange Park

4A - District 1

Bolles

Bradford

Fernandina Beach

West Nassau

Marianna

North Bay Haven

South Walton

Gadsden County

Panama City Rutherford

Alachua Santa Fe

4A - District 2

Keystone Heights

Palatka

Lake Highland Prep

The Villages

Cocoa

Space Coast

South Sumter

Astronaut

Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek

Hudson

3A - Region 1

Trinity Christian

Episcopal

Andrew Jackson

Baldwin

Wolfson

P.K. Yonge

Ocala Trinity Catholic

Pensacola Catholic

Florida High

Interlachen

Walton

2A - Region 1

Eagle's View

University Christian

St. Joseph

NFEI

Munroe

Aucilla Christian

North Florida Christian

FAMU High

Rocky Bayou Christian

Tallahassee Maclay

1A - Region 3

Hilliard

Union County

Fort White

Lafayette

Hamilton County

Bell

Branford

Dixie County

Madison County

