FHSAA releases new-look districts for spring sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida High School Athletic Association released final assignments for the 2020 spring sports season on Tuesday.
Baseball, lacrosse and softball were the three major releases in the team sports, with major new looks coming in District 1-7A — classifications are being reduced from nine to seven — in both baseball and softball. Those districts include Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf and Sandalwood.
The other major change comes in lacrosse, which had been played under a single classification since its debut. It is now two classifications in both boys and girls. The Ponte Vedra boys, the defending state champion, are in 3-2A with Bartram Trail, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast and Nease.
Tennis, track and field and boys weightlifting were also released.
Baseball and softball districts won't mean what they've meant in the past. Teams no longer have to schedule district games. They will be seeded for the district tournament using rankings from the website, MaxPreps.
BASEBALL
District 1-7A
Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood
District 2-6A
Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Ocala Forest, Leon, Lincoln
District 3-6A
Atlantic Coast, Creekside, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher
District 3-5A
Englewood, Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, Stanton, Westside
District 4-5A
Deltona, Mainland, Matanzas, Pine Ridge, Ponte Vedra, Seabreeze, St. Augustine
District 2-4A
Baker County, Clay, Ridgeview. Santa Fe, Suwannee
District 3-4A
Bishop Kenny, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, White, Yulee
District 4-4A
Eastside, Menendez, North Marion, Palatka, Port Orange Atlantic
District 3-3A
Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Bradford, Keystone Heights, P.K. Yonge, Trinity Christian
District 4-3A
Bolles, Episcopal, Fernandina Beach, Providence, Wolfson
District 3-2A
Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, First Coast Christian, Parsons Christian, St. Johns Country Day, University Christian
District 4-2A
Calvary Christian, Deltona Trinity Christian, Peniel Baptist, St. Joseph, Warner Christian
District 6-1A
Branford, Fort White, Hamilton County, Hilliard, Lafayette, Union County
Independent
Beaches Chapel
Cedar Creek Christian
Jackson
Ribault
Seacoast Christian
Temple Christian
SOFTBALL
District 1-7A
Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood
District 2-6A
Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Ocala Forest, Leon, Lincoln
District 3-6A
Atlantic Coast, Creekside, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher
District 3-5A
Columbia, Englewood, Gainesville, Lee, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine
District 2-4A
Baker County, Paxon, Suwannee, White
District 3-4A
Bishop Kenny, Parker, Raines, Ribault, Stanton, Yulee
District 4-4A
Clay, Menendez, Orange Park, Ridgeview, Westside
District 3-3A
Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Bradford, Keystone Heights, West Nassau
District 4-3A
Bolles, Episcopal, Fernandina Beach, Providence, Wolfson
District 5-3A
Interlachen, Palatka, Taylor, Trinity Catholic
District 2-2A
Eagle’s View, First Coast Christian, St. Johns Country Day, Trinity Christian
District 3-2A
Christ’s Church, Parsons Christian, Peniel Baptist, Seacoast Christian, St. Joseph, University Christian
District 6-1A
Branford, Fort White, Hamilton County, Hilliard, Union County
Independent
Cedar Creek Christian
Jackson
Temple Christian
BOYS LACROSSE
District 2-2A
Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Mandarin, Sandalwood
District 3-2A
Bartram Trail, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Nease, Ponte Vedra
District 3-1A
Bolles, Episcopal, Lee, Paxon, Providence, Stanton
District 4-1A
Eastside, Matanzas, Menendez, Oak Hall, Santa Fe, St. Augustine, St. Joseph
GIRLS LACROSSE
District 1-2A
Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Creekside, Fletcher, Mandarin, Nease, Sandalwood
District 3-1A
Eastside, Gainesville, Menendez, Newberry, Oak Hall, Santa Fe, St. Augustine, St. Joseph
District 4-1A
Bolles, Episcopal, Lee, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Stanton, Wolfson
Independent
Fleming Island
FLAG FOOTBALL
District 1-2A
Atlantic Coast, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Mandarin, Oakleaf, Sandalwood
District 3-1A
Baldwin, Jackson, Lee, Parker, Paxon, Raines, Ribault, Stanton, White
District 4-1A
Bradford, Clay, Englewood, Florida Deaf, Middleburg, Orange Park, Ridgeview, Westside, Wolfson
District 5-1A
Atlantic, Deltona, Keystone Heights, Mainland, Matanzas, Palatka, Pine Ridge, Seabreeze, Warner Christian
