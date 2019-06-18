FHSAA releases new-look districts for spring sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida High School Athletic Association released final assignments for the 2020 spring sports season on Tuesday.

Baseball, lacrosse and softball were the three major releases in the team sports, with major new looks coming in District 1-7A — classifications are being reduced from nine to seven — in both baseball and softball. Those districts include Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf and Sandalwood.

The other major change comes in lacrosse, which had been played under a single classification since its debut. It is now two classifications in both boys and girls. The Ponte Vedra boys, the defending state champion, are in 3-2A with Bartram Trail, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast and Nease.

Tennis, track and field and boys weightlifting were also released. Those can be found here.

Baseball and softball districts won't mean what they've meant in the past. Teams no longer have to schedule district games. They will be seeded for the district tournament using rankings from the website, MaxPreps.

BASEBALL

District 1-7A

Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood

District 2-6A

Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Ocala Forest, Leon, Lincoln

District 3-6A

Atlantic Coast, Creekside, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher

District 3-5A

Englewood, Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, Stanton, Westside

District 4-5A

Deltona, Mainland, Matanzas, Pine Ridge, Ponte Vedra, Seabreeze, St. Augustine

District 2-4A

Baker County, Clay, Ridgeview. Santa Fe, Suwannee

District 3-4A

Bishop Kenny, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, White, Yulee

District 4-4A

Eastside, Menendez, North Marion, Palatka, Port Orange Atlantic

District 3-3A

Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Bradford, Keystone Heights, P.K. Yonge, Trinity Christian

District 4-3A

Bolles, Episcopal, Fernandina Beach, Providence, Wolfson

District 3-2A

Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, First Coast Christian, Parsons Christian, St. Johns Country Day, University Christian

District 4-2A

Calvary Christian, Deltona Trinity Christian, Peniel Baptist, St. Joseph, Warner Christian

District 6-1A

Branford, Fort White, Hamilton County, Hilliard, Lafayette, Union County

Independent

Beaches Chapel

Cedar Creek Christian

Jackson

Ribault

Seacoast Christian

Temple Christian

SOFTBALL

District 1-7A

Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood

District 2-6A

Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Ocala Forest, Leon, Lincoln

District 3-6A

Atlantic Coast, Creekside, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher

District 3-5A

Columbia, Englewood, Gainesville, Lee, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine

District 2-4A

Baker County, Paxon, Suwannee, White

District 3-4A

Bishop Kenny, Parker, Raines, Ribault, Stanton, Yulee

District 4-4A

Clay, Menendez, Orange Park, Ridgeview, Westside

District 3-3A

Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Bradford, Keystone Heights, West Nassau

District 4-3A

Bolles, Episcopal, Fernandina Beach, Providence, Wolfson

District 5-3A

Interlachen, Palatka, Taylor, Trinity Catholic

District 2-2A

Eagle’s View, First Coast Christian, St. Johns Country Day, Trinity Christian

District 3-2A

Christ’s Church, Parsons Christian, Peniel Baptist, Seacoast Christian, St. Joseph, University Christian

District 6-1A

Branford, Fort White, Hamilton County, Hilliard, Union County

Independent

Cedar Creek Christian

Jackson

Temple Christian

BOYS LACROSSE

District 2-2A

Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Mandarin, Sandalwood

District 3-2A

Bartram Trail, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Nease, Ponte Vedra

District 3-1A

Bolles, Episcopal, Lee, Paxon, Providence, Stanton

District 4-1A

Eastside, Matanzas, Menendez, Oak Hall, Santa Fe, St. Augustine, St. Joseph

GIRLS LACROSSE

District 1-2A

Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Creekside, Fletcher, Mandarin, Nease, Sandalwood

District 3-1A

Eastside, Gainesville, Menendez, Newberry, Oak Hall, Santa Fe, St. Augustine, St. Joseph

District 4-1A

Bolles, Episcopal, Lee, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Stanton, Wolfson

Independent

Fleming Island

FLAG FOOTBALL

District 1-2A

Atlantic Coast, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Mandarin, Oakleaf, Sandalwood

District 3-1A

Baldwin, Jackson, Lee, Parker, Paxon, Raines, Ribault, Stanton, White

District 4-1A

Bradford, Clay, Englewood, Florida Deaf, Middleburg, Orange Park, Ridgeview, Westside, Wolfson

District 5-1A

Atlantic, Deltona, Keystone Heights, Mainland, Matanzas, Palatka, Pine Ridge, Seabreeze, Warner Christian



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.