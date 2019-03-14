FHSAA unveils new high school districts for winter sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Districts for the next two years in high school winter sports have been finalized.

The Florida High School Athletic Association released the assignments with a couple of noticeable changes. In basketball, the classifications have been reduced from nine to seven. In soccer, classifications grew from five to six. Girls weightlifting and wrestling were also unveiled. Those can be found here.

As was the case when fall sports classifications were finalized, schools are not permitted to appeal their placement.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 1-7A

Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood

District 2-6A

Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Gainesville, Leon, Lincoln

District 3-6A

Atlantic Coast, Creekside, Englewood, First Coast, Fletcher, Fleming Island

District 3-5A

Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, Ridgeview, Stanton, Westside

District 4-5A

Deltona, Matanzas, Pine Ridge, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Seabreeze

District 2-4A

Baker County, Gadsden County, Godby, Marianna, Suwannee

District 3-4A

Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, Ribault, West Nassau, White, Yulee

District 4-4A

Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Clay, Menendez, Palatka, Wolfson

District 5-4A

Bradford, Dunnellon, Eastside, Keystone Heights, North Marion, Santa Fe

District 2-3A

Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Episcopal, Jackson, Providence, Trinity Christian

District 3-3A

Father Lopez, Interlachen, Oak Hall, P.K. Yonge, St. Joseph, Trinity Catholic

District 3-2A

Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, First Coast Christian, Temple Christian, University Christian

District 4-2A

Beaches Chapel, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational, Parsons Christian, Seacoast Christian

District 6-1A

Bell, Branford, Hilliard, Fort White, Trenton, Union County

Independent

Beacon of Hope, Cedar Creek Christian, Duval Charter, First Baptist, Florida Deaf, Peniel Baptist, River City Science, St. Johns Country Day

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 1-7A

Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood

District 2-6A

Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Gainesville, Leon, Lincoln

District 3-6A

Atlantic Coast, Creekside, Englewood, First Coast, Fletcher, Fleming Island

District 3-5A

Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, Ridgeview, Stanton, Westside

District 4-5A

Deltona, Matanzas, Pine Ridge, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Seabreeze

District 2-4A

Baker County, Gadsden County, Godby, Marianna, Suwannee

District 3-4A

Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, Ribault, West Nassau, White, Yulee

District 4-4A

Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Clay, Menendez, Palatka, Wolfson

District 2-3A

Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Episcopal, Jackson, Providence, Trinity Christian

District 3-3A

Father Lopez, Interlachen, Oak Hall, P.K. Yonge, St. Joseph, Trinity Catholic

District 4-2A

Eagle’s View, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational, University Christian

District 3-2A

Countryside Christian, First Coast Christian, St. Francis, St. Johns Country Day

District 4-2A

Beaches Chapel, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational, Parsons Christian, Seacoast Christian

District 6-1A

Bell, Branford, Hilliard, Fort White, Trenton, Union County

Independent

Christ’s Church, First Baptist, Florida Deaf, River City Science, Temple Christian

GIRLS SOCCER

District 1-6A

Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood

District 2-5A

Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Forest, Leon, Lincoln

District 3-5A

Atlantic Coast, Creekside, First Coast, Fletcher, Fleming Island

District 2-4A

Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Stanton, Westside

District 3-4A

Englewood, Matanzas, Parker, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine

District 2-3A

Gadsden County, Godby, Rickards, Santa Fe, Suwannee, Wakulla

District 3-3A

Baker County, Clay, Menendez, Palatka, Ridgeview, White

District 4-3A

Bishop Kenny, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Yulee

District 3-2A

Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Episcopal, Providence, Trinity Christian, Wolfson

District 4-2A

Crescent City, Fort White, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Newberry, P.K. Yonge, Williston

District 2-1A

Hamilton County, Lafayette, Oak Hall, St. Francis,

District 3-1A

Christ’s Church, St. Johns Country Day, University Christina, St. Joseph

Independent

Baldwin, Florida Deaf, Jackson, Ribault

BOYS SOCCER

District 1-6A

Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood

District 2-5A

Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Forest, Leon, Lincoln

District 3-5A

Atlantic Coast, Creekside, First Coast, Fletcher, Fleming Island

District 2-4A

Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Stanton, Westside

District 3-4A

Englewood, Matanzas, Parker, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine

District 2-3A

Gadsden County, Godby, Rickards, Santa Fe, Suwannee, Wakulla

District 3-3A

Baker County, Clay, Menendez, Palatka, Ridgeview, White

District 4-3A

Bishop Kenny, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Yulee

District 3-2A

Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Episcopal, Providence, Trinity Christian, Wolfson

District 4-2A

Crescent City, Fort White, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Newberry, P.K. Yonge

District 2-1A

Hamilton County, Lafayette, Oak Hall, St. Francis, St. John Lutheran

District 3-1A

Christ’s Church, St. Johns Country Day, University Christina, St. Joseph, Warner Christian

Independent

Baldwin, Duval Charter, Florida Deaf, Harvest Community, Jackson, Ribault

