FHSAA unveils new high school districts for winter sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Districts for the next two years in high school winter sports have been finalized.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released the assignments with a couple of noticeable changes. In basketball, the classifications have been reduced from nine to seven. In soccer, classifications grew from five to six. Girls weightlifting and wrestling were also unveiled. Those can be found here.
As was the case when fall sports classifications were finalized, schools are not permitted to appeal their placement.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 1-7A
Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood
District 2-6A
Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Gainesville, Leon, Lincoln
District 3-6A
Atlantic Coast, Creekside, Englewood, First Coast, Fletcher, Fleming Island
District 3-5A
Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, Ridgeview, Stanton, Westside
District 4-5A
Deltona, Matanzas, Pine Ridge, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Seabreeze
District 2-4A
Baker County, Gadsden County, Godby, Marianna, Suwannee
District 3-4A
Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, Ribault, West Nassau, White, Yulee
District 4-4A
Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Clay, Menendez, Palatka, Wolfson
District 5-4A
Bradford, Dunnellon, Eastside, Keystone Heights, North Marion, Santa Fe
District 2-3A
Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Episcopal, Jackson, Providence, Trinity Christian
District 3-3A
Father Lopez, Interlachen, Oak Hall, P.K. Yonge, St. Joseph, Trinity Catholic
District 3-2A
Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, First Coast Christian, Temple Christian, University Christian
District 4-2A
Beaches Chapel, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational, Parsons Christian, Seacoast Christian
District 6-1A
Bell, Branford, Hilliard, Fort White, Trenton, Union County
Independent
Beacon of Hope, Cedar Creek Christian, Duval Charter, First Baptist, Florida Deaf, Peniel Baptist, River City Science, St. Johns Country Day
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 1-7A
Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood
District 2-6A
Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Gainesville, Leon, Lincoln
District 3-6A
Atlantic Coast, Creekside, Englewood, First Coast, Fletcher, Fleming Island
District 3-5A
Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Parker, Ridgeview, Stanton, Westside
District 4-5A
Deltona, Matanzas, Pine Ridge, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Seabreeze
District 2-4A
Baker County, Gadsden County, Godby, Marianna, Suwannee
District 3-4A
Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, Ribault, West Nassau, White, Yulee
District 4-4A
Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Clay, Menendez, Palatka, Wolfson
District 2-3A
Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Episcopal, Jackson, Providence, Trinity Christian
District 3-3A
Father Lopez, Interlachen, Oak Hall, P.K. Yonge, St. Joseph, Trinity Catholic
District 4-2A
Eagle’s View, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational, University Christian
District 3-2A
Countryside Christian, First Coast Christian, St. Francis, St. Johns Country Day
District 4-2A
Beaches Chapel, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational, Parsons Christian, Seacoast Christian
District 6-1A
Bell, Branford, Hilliard, Fort White, Trenton, Union County
Independent
Christ’s Church, First Baptist, Florida Deaf, River City Science, Temple Christian
GIRLS SOCCER
District 1-6A
Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood
District 2-5A
Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Forest, Leon, Lincoln
District 3-5A
Atlantic Coast, Creekside, First Coast, Fletcher, Fleming Island
District 2-4A
Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Stanton, Westside
District 3-4A
Englewood, Matanzas, Parker, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine
District 2-3A
Gadsden County, Godby, Rickards, Santa Fe, Suwannee, Wakulla
District 3-3A
Baker County, Clay, Menendez, Palatka, Ridgeview, White
District 4-3A
Bishop Kenny, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Yulee
District 3-2A
Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Episcopal, Providence, Trinity Christian, Wolfson
District 4-2A
Crescent City, Fort White, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Newberry, P.K. Yonge, Williston
District 2-1A
Hamilton County, Lafayette, Oak Hall, St. Francis,
District 3-1A
Christ’s Church, St. Johns Country Day, University Christina, St. Joseph
Independent
Baldwin, Florida Deaf, Jackson, Ribault
BOYS SOCCER
District 1-6A
Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Nease, Oakleaf, Sandalwood
District 2-5A
Buchholz, Chiles, Columbia, Forest, Leon, Lincoln
District 3-5A
Atlantic Coast, Creekside, First Coast, Fletcher, Fleming Island
District 2-4A
Lee, Middleburg, Orange Park, Stanton, Westside
District 3-4A
Englewood, Matanzas, Parker, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine
District 2-3A
Gadsden County, Godby, Rickards, Santa Fe, Suwannee, Wakulla
District 3-3A
Baker County, Clay, Menendez, Palatka, Ridgeview, White
District 4-3A
Bishop Kenny, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Yulee
District 3-2A
Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Episcopal, Providence, Trinity Christian, Wolfson
District 4-2A
Crescent City, Fort White, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Newberry, P.K. Yonge
District 2-1A
Hamilton County, Lafayette, Oak Hall, St. Francis, St. John Lutheran
District 3-1A
Christ’s Church, St. Johns Country Day, University Christina, St. Joseph, Warner Christian
Independent
Baldwin, Duval Charter, Florida Deaf, Harvest Community, Jackson, Ribault
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.