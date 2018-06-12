FHSAA aims to protect student-athletes from heat-related deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New rules could soon be put in place to protect student athletes from heat stroke.

The Florida High School Athletic Association is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a new mandate that could force schools to put new measures in place to save lives.

The new equipment aims to reduce the number of heat-related illness and deaths that take place during practices. It's a problems that is still very common at the high school level.

Most heat-related illnesses come from high school football.

Experts say it is 100 percent preventable and survivable. The Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program is making sure that happens by recommending the mandate of cold immersion tubs and wet bulb globe thermometers at all high schools across the state.

“If we identify somebody that is in heat stroke and get them into cold water immersion within 30 minutes, they will survive. And that’s important for all of our coaches to know. It’s important for all of our schools to be promoting that,” said Bob Sefcik, Executive Director at the Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program.

“Sadly, we are in somewhat of a reactionary mode. But definitely, we need to proactively protect and hopefully prevent this from occurring to any other student athletes,” said Sefcik.

40 percent of injuries reported in high school sports were from the heat, according to the program.

Sefcik acknowledges there are some challenges if these tools are mandated; that includes funding to make sure that all sports have access to them even if they practice off-campus.

But these tools are needed to save lives, explained Sefcik to the FHSAA board.

The board is scheduled to vote on the mandate Tuesday morning. If it is approved, it would take effect July 1st.

