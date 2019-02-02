Designer known for 17th hole at Sawgrass dies at 91

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Alice Dye, a woman known by many as the "First Lady" of golf course architecture, died on Friday. She was 91.

One of her biggest accomplishments include designing the famous par-3 17th hole island green at TPC Sawgrass.

We mourn the loss of an iconic member of THE PLAYERS family.



Alice Dye

1927-2019 pic.twitter.com/IXRWTgJ51O — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) February 2, 2019

Alice Dye collaborated on a number of courses with her husband Pete Dye, who was the architect of the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. At the time of her death, she was caring for her husband, who is living with Alzheimer's at their home in Gulf Stream.

PGA of America called Alice Dye "one of the most enduring advocates for women's golf," in a tweet announcing her death.

She is also survived by her two sons, Perry and P.B. They are both prominent golf course designers.

