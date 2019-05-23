First-round pick Josh Allen signs contract with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Josh Allen is officially a member of the Jaguars.

The team’s first-round draft pick signed his contract on Thursday. Allen, a defensive end/outside linebacker, was the seventh overall pick in last month’s draft. Terms were not immediately disclosed.

“The journey began when I got drafted here, but now it’s official,” Allen said in a release from the team. “Now, I get to put my head down, get to work and continue to try and be the best player I can.”

The Jaguars now have all but one of their rookie draft picks under contract. Only fourth-round linebacker Quincy Williams remains unsigned.

Under the NFL’s new rookie salary scale, signings are far more boiler plate now. All first-round draft picks sign four-year contracts with a fifth-year option.

Allen is the fifth player drafted in this year’s top 10 to have signed, joining QB Kyler Murray (first), TE T.J. Hockenson (eighth), DT Ed Oliver (ninth) and LB Devin Bush (10th).



