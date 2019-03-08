Fleming Island falls in hoops state semifinal debut

It was a rough day on the court for the Fleming Island basketball team.

The Golden Eagles struggled in their Class 8A state semifinal debut,with a 60-38 loss to Bradenton Lakewood Ranch at RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Friday.

The Golden Eagles (21-3) fell behind by double figures by the end of the opening quarter and never looked comfortable against the Mustangs.

Fleming needed an exceptional day from its shooters to win in its Lakeland opener, but didn’t get it. The Golden Eagles finished just 4 for 21 from 3-point range and hit just 12 shots from the field. It didn’t help that Fleming’s defense had no such luck in slowing Lakewood Ranch down from anywhere on the floor.

The Mustangs hit a staggering 24-of-36 shots and had nearly as many points in the paint (34) as Fleming did in the game.

Gianfranco Grafals led Fleming with 13 points and Sebastian Astor followed with eight.

The area sent a combined nine basketball teams to Lakeland (five boys, four girls) and went 4-5 in state semifinal games. The Nease and Bishop Kenny girls, and Jackson and North Florida Educational Institute boys won their semifinal games. Fleming, Paxon and University Christian’s boys teams all dropped their semifinals.



