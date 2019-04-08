Fleming Island High School's winter guard wins world competition

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - The Fleming Island High School winter guard team won the world champion title in the Class A scholastic category over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio.

The winter guard team is the same people who wave flags and throw rifles alongside marching bands. The winter guard team competes without the marching band.

This is the fourth time that the school's winter guard team has made it to the world championship.

The victory comes after winning the state title in Daytona a week ago.

