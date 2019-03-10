Fleming Island's Jackson wins state wrestling title

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Fleming Island’s Briar Jackson was the lone area high school wrestler to bring home a state championship on Saturday in Kissimmee.

Jackson took a 10-2 majority decision over Osceola’s Jaekus Hines to win the Class 3A individual title at 120 pounds. It was the second state championship in Jackson's career. He won the 3A title at 113 pounds as a junior.

Teammate Chad Nix took third at 195 pounds and Fletcher’s Stanley Hollenbach took fourth at 285 pounds.

In 2A at 106 pounds, Ridgeview’s Matthew Rodriguez reached the final before losing a 2-1 decision to Tampa Jesuit’s Kai Owen.

Bartram Trail wrestler Nicholas Vugman took third in 132 pounds after a 6-3 decision of Charlotte’s Ted Gjerde.

In 1A at 113 pounds, Episcopal’s Kyle Hopkins reached the final only to lose to Skyler Caban via injury at the 5-minute mark. Suwannee’s Terrell Williams took third with a 7-6 decision over Lemon Bay’s Lance Schyck at 152 pounds. Yulee’s Michael Crawford was fourth at 195 pounds.

Jamon Goodwine of Raines was third at 285 pounds after a 3-1 decision over Miami Edison’s Umari Dixon Gordon.

