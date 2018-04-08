Sports

Fleming Island's Tyler Nguyen sets new state record in clean & jerk

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On paper Fleming Island’s Tyler Nguyen weighs 154 pounds but that number doesn’t measure his heart or drive. On Saturday Nguyen set a new state record lifting 330 pounds in the clean and jerk. In case you were wondering yes that number is over two times his listed weight.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.