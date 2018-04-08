Fleming Island's Tyler Nguyen sets new state record in clean & jerk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On paper Fleming Island’s Tyler Nguyen weighs 154 pounds but that number doesn’t measure his heart or drive. On Saturday Nguyen set a new state record lifting 330 pounds in the clean and jerk. In case you were wondering yes that number is over two times his listed weight.

🚨Fleming Island’s Tyler Nguyen just broke the state record for the clean and jerk for the 154 lb class by lifting 330 lbs🚨 pic.twitter.com/agRTZ8Pf9C — FHSAA (@FHSAA) April 7, 2018

