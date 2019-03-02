Fleming, Jackson, Paxon headed to boys hoops state semis

It’s the state semifinals for three more area boys basketball teams.

Fleming Island, Paxon and Jackson are heading for the state semifinals after winning their regional finals on Friday night. Those schools join University Christian (4A) and North Florida Educational Institute (2A) which punched their tickets earlier in the week.

Paxon is headed to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time since 1965 after edging Tallahassee Rickards 62-59 in the Region 1-6A finals.

Fleming Island had never been this deep into the state playoffs, but the Golden Eagles went on the road and knocked off Tallahassee Lincoln 67-58 in the Region 1-8A final.

Congrats to Fleming Island for making it to the Final Four in boys hoops for the first time in school history.

Jackson won Region 1-5A, winning its third consecutive road playoff game with an 61-46 victory over Tallahassee Florida State University School. It marks Jackson’s first trip to the state final four since 2002, and first for Tigers coach James Collins.

Palatka saw its run at a third consecutive state semifinal end in Region 2-6A, falling into a 14-point halftime hole and never catching up in a 60-53 loss to Nature Coast Tech.

Friday's regional finals

Region 1-8A

Fleming Island 67, Tallahassee Lincoln 58

Region 1-7A

Crestview 66, Columbia 48

Region 1-6A

Paxon 62, Rickards 59

Region 2-6A

Nature Coast Tech 60, Palatka 53

Region 1-5A

Jackson 61, FSU School 46



State semifinals

At RP Funding Center, Lakeland

Monday, March 4

Class 2A

North Florida Educational vs. Schoolhouse Prep, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Class 4A

University Christian vs. Westminster Academy, 10 a.m.

Class 5A

Jackson vs. Tampa Catholic, 2 p.m.

Class 6A

Paxon vs. Lakewood, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Class 8A

Fleming Island vs. Lakewood Ranch, 2 p.m.



