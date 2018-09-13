Florence prompts JU football to cancel game against Walsh

Jacksonville University football coach Ian Shields addresses the team at the conclusion of the 2018 spring practice.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the visitors' travel plans in limbo because of Hurricane Florence, Jacksonville University has canceled Saturday’s football game against Walsh University.

Walsh University officials confirmed on Thursday that the Cavaliers would not make the trip to Jacksonville for their scheduled matchup with the Dolphins, according to JU’s athletic department.

“The Jacksonville administration made every effort to ensure that the game would be played,” said Matt Moretti, associate athletic director for JU.

“At this time, no other home contests at Jacksonville this weekend will be effected,” he added.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets to Saturday’s game have the choice of a refund or exchanging their tickets for another game on the schedule.

