Florida and FSU will face each other in hoops opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida will tip off its men's basketball season with the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown at Florida State on Nov. 6, marking the first time the rivals will meet in a season opener since the 2000-01 season.

It also marks the earliest regular season start date the Gators have ever played, as the NCAA moved up the season's start date in order to allow teams more days to fit in their non-conference schedules.

The Gators have already announced home games with Butler and Michigan State (dates TBA) as well as participation in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Jimmy V Classic vs. West Virginia and a road game vs. TCU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The rest of UF's non-conference schedule, will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Butler and Michigan State, the Gators will host Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and several other SEC opponents in Gainesville this season.

