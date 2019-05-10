Florida announces series with Texas in 2030-31

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida added another home-and-home football series this week, announcing that it would face Texas in 2030-31.

The Gators will face the Longhorns in Gainesville on Sept. 7, 2030 and travel to Austin on Sept. 6, 2013. It will mark the first meeting between the teams since 1940.

That matchup is a far better draw than the nonconference home-and-home with Colorado that the Gators announced on Wednesday. Those games are Sept. 9, 2028 in Gainesville and Sept. 8, 2029 in Boulder, Colorado.

