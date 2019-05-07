Florida corner Brian Edwards arrested on battery charge

Florida cornerback Brian Edwards (left) pushes receiver Tyrie Cleveland out of bounds during a spring practice.

Florida cornerback Brian Edwards was arrested Monday following simple battery/date violence, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Edwards, 20, got into an argument with his girlfriend at his apartment and grabbed her around the neck as she tried to leave, according to the report. A witness called 911. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Edwards, a junior, has played in 18 games with the Gators.

Edwards’ legal issue is the second incident involving a Florida player in the last week.

Backup quarterback Jalon Jones was accused of sexual battery by two different women on April 6, although both women elected not to press charges. Jones entered the NCAA transfer portal before that news broke.



