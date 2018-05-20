Sports

Florida fishermen win 29th annual Wolfson Children's Bass Tournament

David McIntyre, Michael Johnson win top honors

By Cole Pepper - Sports anchor/reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - David McIntyre of High Springs and Michael Johnson of Lake City turned in bass weighing 27.45 pounds to win the 29th annual Wolfson Children's Bass Tournament. 

The team weighed the maximum five fish, the largest one weighing 7.06 pounds.

The biggest fish caught during the tournament was a 9.27 pounder reeled in by Tim Mann and Troy Ray.

The other big winner of the weekend was Lewis Clark, who won a drawing for a 21-foot, fully rigged 2017 Bullet 21XRD with Boatmate trailer and Mercury 225 Pro XS motor valued at over $56,000.

565 boats with 1,130 anglers competed in the tournament. Over $55,000 in prizes were awarded in addition to the boat.

 

 

 

 

