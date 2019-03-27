Florida comeback denies Martin, FSU in Jacksonville

Florida and Florida State met at the Baseball Grounds on Tuesday night. [Matt Kingston, News4Jax]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida ruined Mike Martin’s likely final trip to Jacksonville.

The Gators pushed three runs across with two outs in the seventh inning and made it stick to the finish in a 4-2 victory over the Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Baseball Grounds.

A single by Ponte Vedra High grad Jacob Young and ensuing error pushed in Jud Fabian to knot things at 2-all.

Brady McConnell followed with a two-run double and put the Gators in front to stay. Florida State put a runner on in the bottom of the ninth, Providence graduate Alec Sanchez, but he was stranded at second base as Christian Scott whiffed Reese Albert to clinch it.

The Seminoles (17-7), ranked No. 21 in the country, have had rotten luck as of late against the No. 24 Gators (17-11). The loss was FSU’s 10th straight against Florida, and 15th in the last 16 games against their Sunshine State rival.

It added to a forgettable 2019 against the Gators. Florida State led 6-0 in the first game of the series in Gainesville on March 12 before Florida ambushed the Seminoles and rolled to a 20-7 win.

Florida’s win was much-needed after a 1-5 start in SEC play.

Martin, the most successful coach in college baseball history and coaching in his final season, dropped to 6-7 all-time against Florida at the Baseball Grounds.

Among local players in the game, Sanchez (0 for 1), Trinity Christian product J.C. Flowers (0 for 3) played for the Seminoles. Young went 1 for 5 for the Gators.



