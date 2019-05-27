Florida Gators earn third striaght trip to Women's College World Series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators earned their third straight trip to the Women's College World Series with a 2-1 win over Tennesse to win the Gainesville super regional.

Jamie Hoover, who had struck out in each of her three at-bats in the game, delivered in the eighth inning with an RBI single to drive in the winning run, touching off a celebration at home plate.

Florida scored first when Sophia Reynoso drove in a run in the bottom of the first, a good sign for a Gators team that has won 43 of 47 games in which they scored first.

Kelly Barnhill held the Volunteers to four hits and one run to earn the win, her 34th of the season. In the super regional, Barnhill pitched 23 1/3 innings and allowed only four runs, while striking out 19 and earning both wins for the Gators.

Florida will face Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

