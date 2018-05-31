Florida, Georgia square off in Women's College World Series opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Opening day of the Women’s College World Series will be an eventful one as it will featuring a fierce Southeastern Conference battle between Florida and Georgia.

The Gators (54-9) are looking avenge last season’s heartbreaking loss in the final against Oklahoma and Georgia (48-11) will try and rain on the Gators’ parade after missing out on last year’s Women’s College World Series.

Florida just scraped its way into this year’s WCWS After taking game one from the No. 15 seed Texas A&M, Florida saw its two-run lead vanish as the Aggies’ Tori Vidales homered in the 7th inning to push A&M past the Gators 5-4.

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th in a winner-take-all game against A&M, Florida got the help it so desperately needed. Freshman Jordan Matthews delivered a three-run home run to lift the Gators over the Aggies and save Florida’s season.

Georgia edged past Tennessee in two games to return to the WCWS for the fourth time in school history, but needed late game drama to settle the score in game two.

Cortni Emanuel hit a solo shot over the right-field wall in the top of the 8th to settle the score and send the Bulldogs to the WCWS.

This game will be the fourth meeting between the two bitter rivals this season. Although Florida has recorded more tangible success this season (won both the SEC regular-season and postseason tournament titles), the Bulldogs have gotten the better of the Gators thus far.

The Bulldogs defeated the Gators twice back in March. Georgia was only team to take a series from Florida over the course of the entire regular season.

Game one of the three-game series ended in walk-off fashion as Georgia’s Alyssa DiCarlo’s two-run homer in the bottom of the 7th sealed the deal for the Bulldogs, who were 5-4 winners.

Game two resulted in Florida’s first run-rule defeat in six seasons. DiCarlo played the role of hero once again for Georgia as the Bulldogs topped the Gators 11-1. DiCarlo went 2-for-3 with a double and home run and drove in three.

The Gators managed to salvage the series in game three with a 5-1 victory.

Over the course of the three-game series, the Bulldogs outhit the Gators (24 to 18) and managed to score early in ballgames. Georgia notched three runs in the first inning in game one, and then score one run in the first and second in game two before piling on seven runs in the third.

Florida’s pitchers Kelly Barnhill and Aleshia Ocasio will need to get settled in early if the Gators are to move on past the Bulldogs. Ocasio shut Georgia down from the start in game three, allowing just four hits and one run in the final inning of play.

Florida will also have to better at the plate with runners on base. The Gators left 14 on base in the first two games of the series between these two teams earlier this season.

Florida head coach Tim Walton said he has been impressed with what Georgia has been able to accomplish in recent memory and will be a big challenge for his team.

“What Georgia does year in and year out and what they do from one through nine in their lineup and their pitching staff, they do a great job,” Walton said. “They do a great job with preparation and have tremendous athletes.”

First pitch of the series is set for Thursday, May 31 at 7 p.m.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.