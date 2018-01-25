Florida & Georgia well represented at Senior Bowl

Ole Miss OLB Marquis Haynes, a former standout at Jacksonville's University Christian School, pursues Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts during a Sept. 17, 2016, game in Oxford, Miss.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida and Georgia will be well represented when the Reese’s Senior Bowl kicks off this weekend in Mobile, Alabama.

The annual exhibition game brings together some of the best seniors in college football every year as a showcase of sorts before the NFL Draft.

So it’s no surprise that of the 100-plus players selected for the all-star game, 18 of them played their prep or college ball at schools throughout Florida and Georgia. Most will be playing for the South Team on Saturday.

Notably, the list of players with ties to the Sunshine and Peach states includes Ole Miss linebacker Marquis Haynes, who led Jacksonville's University Christian School to a Florida 2A state title as a senior in 2012.

We’ve included the complete list below:

Senior Bowl – South Team

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, Central Florida

Shaquem Griffin, OLB, Central Florida

Chandon Sullivan, DC, Georgia State

Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

Jordan Akins, TE, Central Florida

Marquis Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss (University Christian)

Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia (Fort Myers High)

Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky (University School in Fort Lauderdale)

Jeremy Reaves, S, South Alabama (Pensacola Catholic)

Tray Matthews, S, Auburn (Newnan, Ga. High)

Ike Powell, LS, Auburn (Tifton, Ga. High)

Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State (North Forsyth High, Cumming, Ga.)

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State (Tampa's Robinson High)

Senior Bowl – North Team

Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami

Michael Badgley, PK, Miami

Johnny Townsend, PT, Florida

Duke Dawson, DC, Florida

Justin Jones, DT, NC State (South Cobb High, Cobb County, Ga.)

