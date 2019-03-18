Florida State 10th in final AP basketball poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State finished the basketball regular season ranked 10th in the country in the final Associated Press poll on Monday.

The Seminoles finished 27-7 and lost in the ACC championship game to Duke, 73-63, on Sunday. The No. 10 ranking matches the highest final AP ranking for the Seminoles. Florida State was 10th in the 2011-12 final poll. The Seminoles reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament that year.

Florida State’s NCAA journey this year begins Thursday against Vermont (27-6).

The Seminoles earned the No. 4 seed in the West region in Hartford, Connecticut, somewhat of a disappointing landing spot for the Seminoles.

There were some projections that had Florida State playing in Jacksonville.

