20 area teams make FHSAA football playoffs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - 20 local teams are headed to the FHSAA football playoffs this year.

Raines, West Nassau and St. Joseph will have to wait until November 16 to start after receiving first round byes.

The other 17 schools will get underway next Friday, November 9th. The FHSAA released the brackets this morning.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.