20 area teams make FHSAA football playoffs

Raines, West Nassau and St. Joseph have first round byes

By Sports4Jax team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - 20 local teams are headed to the FHSAA football playoffs this year. 

Raines, West Nassau and St. Joseph will have to wait until November 16 to start after receiving first round byes.

The other 17 schools will get underway next Friday, November 9th. The FHSAA released the brackets this morning.

 

