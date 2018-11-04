Football Friday

21 area teams make FHSAA football playoffs

Raines, West Nassau and St. Joseph have first round byes

By Sports4Jax team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After a full season, 21 Northeast Florida football teams are headed to the playoffs this year.

Raines, West Nassau and St. Joseph will have to wait until Nov. 16 to start after receiving first-round byes.

The other 18 schools will get underway this Friday. The Florida High School Athletic Association released the brackets Sunday morning.

 

