Bartram Trail football looking to continue excellence

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Winning football games is the norm at Bartram Trail.

The Bears have reached the playoffs in 14 of their 17 years. The last three years have been the most successful in program history with eight playoff wins and a run to the 7A championship game last year before losing to Venice.

Quarterbacks Joey Gatewood and Riley Smith led the way for the Bears during the three year run but are now in college at Auburn and Boise State. Head coach Darrell Sutherland will have to depend on juniors Michael French and Chad Dodson to lead the Bears this season.

"It was an absolute joy to have those two guys," Sutherland explained before practice Tuesday. "But we've got two rising 11th graders that we feel really good about, that have been competing in the system."

The Bears will have to be ready to compete quickly as they open up against Brunswick at home August 24th. Then they face three time state champion Apopka at home the next week before going on the road to face Clay and Oakleaf. Then their annual slugfest with St. Augustine, who the Bears have never beaten, is at home September 21st.

"We've got to focus on the process instead of focusing on getting back to the championship game," Sutherland said." We really have to focus on the day to day. If we can be disciplined and keep focusing on the process of getting better then I think we have a chance to take that next step."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.