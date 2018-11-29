Crowley carries Trinity Christian to state semfinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At Trinity Christian running back Marcus Crowley is the most explosive player in the area. Last week against Bolles the Ohio State commit had touchdown runs of 60, 39 and 90 yards.

He's up to almost 2,200 yards this season. With an average of 11.2 yards per carry.

Trinity head coach Verlon Dorminey has a long list of talented players who’ve gone on to star in college and the NFL. Earlier this week he explained what makes Crowley so special.

“He has great feet so he can make people miss,” said Dorminey. “But in situations where he has lower his shoulder and run over somebody it’s a guy who’s not 165 pounds we’re talking about a guy who’s 205 that’s being tackled by a high school kid. Over and over again. You can say what you want but people don’t like tackling a guy like that every single down.”

The Conquerors as a team have been nearly unstoppable. They’re 13-0 and have outscored their opponents by 368 points.

Last season Trinity was knocked out in the Regional Finals of the playoffs and they’ve used that shortcoming as motivation for this year.

“We’ve talked about it several times,” said Dorminey. “It’s fun to be in the state semifinals, but we really want to try and get back to that state championship.”

Trinity will host North Marion on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.



