Raines, Mandarin rack up postseason high school football awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - History was made this season in high school football. Raines and Mandarin brought state titles back to home to Duval County. Tuesday afternoon the two schools picked up a few more honors.

Leon Washington. Tim Tebow. Derrick Henry. Deandre Johnson. Nick Tronti. Those are the five players from the First Coast that have won Florida's Mr. Football award. This year there are three local players in the running to join that short list after being named the Florida Dairy Farms Players of the year.

In class 8A Mandarin quarterback Carson Beck led the Mustangs to their first state title in school history.

In class 5A Trinity Christian running back Marcus Crowley was named the player of the year. His Conquerors came up short in the state semifinals but the Ohio State bound Crowley finished his season with over 2,000 rushing yards.

Raines won back-to-back state titles with Brandon Marshall carrying the load. He’s been selected as the 4A player of the year. Marshall finishes his career as the Vikings all-time leading rusher.

Beck, Marshall and Crowley are now on the Ballot for Florida's Mr. Football.

The Florida Dairy Farms also made their selections for coach of the year. In class 4A Raines’ Deran Wiley is your winner and in class 8A it was Mandarin’s Bobby Ramsay.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.