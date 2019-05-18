Spring swing football: Jackson moves past heartbreaking end to last season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Jackson.

Heartbreak is the best way to describe how Jackson saw their season end last year. A coin toss kept the Tigers from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Despite having a very young team, Jackson went 4-5 under head coach Antoine Atwater last season.

This year they want to build on what they started a year ago.

“It’s hard to kind of forget about last year,” said Atwater. “I would say we use it as motivation. But we also use it as a building block to propel us into the next season.”

Jackson will once again be a young team in 2019. They’re expecting to have only four or five seniors on the entire roster. They’ve used this spring as an opportunity to groom some of the unexperienced players on the roster who will be counted on heavily this fall.

“Springtime is when you want to see growth,” said Atwater. “You get about 20 practices where you can develop kids and get them ready for the fall, summer camps, and 7-on-7 camps. We’re focused on developing them into really good players”

