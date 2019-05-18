Spring swing football: University Christian looking to get back to state title game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at University Christian.

Players at University Christian are reminded daily of what their end goal is. Displayed prominently on their home field is a banner that represents their nine State Championships.

Last year the Christians saw their season end in the Regional Final.

“We’ve used that as motivation,” said linebacker Cody Kopp. “We were all pretty bummed out about coming up short of our goal. We’re using that as a lot of motivation. But we’re also wiping the slate clean. We’re just focusing on this year and not focusing on the past. We’ve got to be ready for what’s ahead.”

Getting back to a state title game will be no easy task. The team that takes the field for the Christians’ spring game could look very different than the one that takes the field this fall.

Having low numbers of players in the spring is something they’re accustomed to.

“We just try to develop as many kids as we can,” said head coach David Penland. “This time of the year is a big development period for us. Kids that we may not be counting for the fall right now, this is time where we can development them so when fall comes we know we can depend on this guy. We’ll know what type of player he is. So they’re all getting a lot of reps this spring.”

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.