Stingrays show school spirit for game against Knights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Atlantic Coast Stingrays host the Creekside Knights in the "Game of the Week" for Week 8 of Football Friday.

Atlantic Coast High sure does have school spirit. Students showed News4Jax how they "Rays" up on game day.

"School spirit is everything here. We're all about Rays up. Tonight, we're having our senior tailgate. It's also going to be a pink out game tonight to support breast cancer awareness," said Student Government Association sponsor Soraya Lakatos. "And all of our seniors, our freshmen, sophomores, juniors -- we're going to be rocking the senior section and all the student sections tonight at the game."

Atlantic Coast head football coach Mike Montemayor talked about what will be the Stingrays' hardest challenge when the team faces off against Creekside.

"Just keeping that energy that we had this morning with school spirit and the team and everyone rallying around," Montemayor said. "We just got to harness all that in and put it out there on the field."

The Stingrays definitely have that much-needed energy for Friday's game.

