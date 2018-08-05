Former Raines star Brian Dawkins takes rightful place in Pro Football Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Known as Weapon X when he was a dominant safety, Brian Dawkins recognizes it could have been Weapon P, as in Philadelphia.

Dawkins, who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, spent 13 seasons as the leader of the Eagles defense, the emotional center of a team that made four straight NFC championship games and one Super Bowl. The connection with Philly will never fade for a guy who grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Clemson.

"They loved me and they will be here to be inducted together with me," said Dawkins about Eagles fans and the city he grew to love. "I made it and now they have made it and will experience the Hall of Fame. Enjoy it.

Brian Dawkins is the only player in #NFL History with 25 INTs, 25 Sacks and 25 Forced Fumbles pic.twitter.com/Id8GawgoC5 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 4, 2018

Long before spending those 13 seasons in the city of Brotherly Love, Dawkins played his high school football at Raines High. He’s one 23 former Vikings to go from North West Jacksonville to the NFL.

"I played with emotion and passion. The other thing is they recognized I don't make mistakes. You can boo me for one thing I did wrong, but you won't ever boo me again because I would not make it again.

"I gave 100 percent of my 100 percent every game. I didn't back down from anyone or anything in a football game. I was a worker who didn't make excuses, and that's Philly."

Dawkins, who closed out his career with three seasons in Denver, where he also was supremely popular, made five All-Pro teams and was voted the Eagles' defensive MVP five times. He said making the hall never was on his mind until very late in his career.

"I was thinking it would be cool and wonderful if that happened," he noted, "but I didn't understand at that point it could be possible."

Hey Brian, it's possible and true.

Brian Dawkins was insane 💪🏼🔥pic.twitter.com/J2w2hCMXMz — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 4, 2018

