Sharks beat Mammoths, secure 100th victory in franchise history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A strong third quarter quarter led the Jacksonville Sharks to a 51-21 win over the Maine Mammoths. Saturday’s victory gave the Sharks their 100th win in franchise history.

Quarterback Adrian McPherson led the way for Jacksonville, connecting on 20-of-29 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Fullback Derrick Ross took care of the ground game with eight rushes for 28 yards and three touchdowns.

The Sharks were the first to score, with a 13 yard touchdown pass from McPherson to Tom Gilson on fourth down. From there, the Sharks and Mammoths exchanged touchdowns and eventually made things 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Mammoths kept things close in the first half, with Edgar Poe Jr. hauling in a 17-yard touchdown pass to the game at 14. The Sharks responded with a pair of touchdowns and a field goal as they led 30-14 at halftime.

The Sharks defense shut out Maine in the third quarter and Jacksonville took a 44-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The next Sharks game is against the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks in Allentown, PA on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00 pm (E.T).



