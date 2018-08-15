Sharks

Sharks season ends on the road

First half struggles sink Sharks in semifinals of NAL playoffs

By Sports4Jax team

There will be no repeat as National Arena League champions for the Jacksonville Sharks. On Tuesday night the Carolina Cobras knocked the defending NAL champs out of the playoffs with a dominating 73-48 win. 

The Sharks trailed 19-0 early on and were never able to recover. Jacksonville didn’t get on the board until the second quarter when quarterback Danny Southwick hooked up with Cody Saul for a 18-yard touchdown. The Cobras dominated the first half and led 39-7 at the break. 

The second half was more of the same. Jacksonville struck first in the third quarter to make cut the deficit to 39-13 but that’s as close as they would get. 

The Sharks couldn’t consistently get anything going on offense and they had a rough time stopping the Cobras on defense. To make matters worse, Jacksonville committed 19 penalties for 139 yards. 

The Sharks finished their season with a record of 10-7. 
 

