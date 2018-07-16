Texas man catches 14-foot hammerhead shark

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - Jaws has a cousin... and he's just as big! A South Texas fisherman caught a 14-foot hammerhead shark over the weekend, calling it the "shark catch of multiple lifetimes."

Poco Cedillo of Robstown posted photos of the massive shark. Cedillo said he traditionally releases the sharks he catches, but this one did not make it. He said after the shark died he donated the shark meat.

Cedillo said it took him more than an hour to reel in the shark.

"Our main focus was to get her released quickly," Cedillo wrote. "After 30 to 40 minutes of us holding her up into the current in 3 to 4 feet of water, we were faced with accepting the fact that she was done."

Cedillo said he and a team of people worked to save the shark meat that they eventually donated.

"People that know me know that I release every single shark I catch so this hurts," he wrote. "Catching this fish of a lifetime and it not making it totally sucks for me, but it happens especially since we tried hard."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.