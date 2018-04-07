Steve Spurrier returns to coaching sidelines in Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Steve Spurrier is back coaching professional football. On Saturday, The Alliance of American Football revealed Orlando, FL as its first Alliance market and introduced Spurrier as head coach.

The league will begin play in February of2019 and the Orlando team will play home games at University of Central Florida’s Spectrum Stadium.

“When reviewing markets for The Alliance, we focused on cities who were looking for more football,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO, The Alliance. “Orlando has already proven to be a passionate, loyal and engaged fan base that loves the game, yet they don’t have a professional football team to call their own.”

He added, “Well, we’re not just bringing professional football to town, we’re bringing the Head Ball Coach with us -- a true Florida legend.”

Spurrier was a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at the University of Florida and later returned to his alma mater as head coach. He led the program to its first ever national championship in 1996. In 2017, Spurrier became just the fourth person to be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

“Steve’s resume speaks for itself. He has one of the sharpest minds in football,” said Bill Polian, co-founder and head of football, The Alliance. “He will bring an exciting brand of football to the city of Orlando and we can’t wait to see what this team can accomplish under his guidance.”

“What first captured my attention was Charlie and Bill’s commitment to putting top-flight, professional football on the field and creating a true alliance between fans, players and the game,” said Steve Spurrier, Orlando Alliance head coach. “The Alliance offers a unique opportunity to get back into coaching, this time for a spring season, and work closely with hungry, talented athletes looking to begin, revive or extend their professional careers.”

Spurrier added, “The fact I can do this in Orlando makes it that much sweeter. I’m fired up and ready to go.”



