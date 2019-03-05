Former ACD hoops player gets surprise visit on college senior night

Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis, a former player at Arlington Country Day. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

Brandone Francis hadn’t seen his mother in two years.

The Texas Tech basketball guard and former player at Arlington Country got the surprise of his hoops career on Monday night.

Francis’ mother, Kenia Ramirez, surprised Francis before his senior night game against Texas. According to Texas Tech, it was the first time in two years that Francis had seen his mother. She lives in the Dominican Republic.

Francis had 12 points in 29 minutes in the Red Raiders’ 70-51 win.

Francis was a multi-year star for ACD, graduating in 2014 and signing with Florida. He was academically ineligible his first season there and wound up transferring in 2016.

A special surprise on senior night. pic.twitter.com/UE9Ul4rGay — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 5, 2019

