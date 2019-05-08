Former B-CU, Paxon football player Alfred Adams found dead in SUV

Former Paxon running back Alfred Adams, carrying the ball in a 2013 game, was found dead on Tuesday night in Daytona Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Alfred Adams, a former Bethune-Cookman University and Paxon football player, was found dead from a gunshot wound in Daytona Beach on Tuesday night.

Adams, who had graduated from B-CU, was 23.

“We are heartbroken tonight. We are praying continuously for his family,” said B-CU football coach Terry Sims said in a statement. “It is difficult to put into words what huge impact Alfred has had on our program.

“I, along with all other Wildcats, have always respected the way he uplifted his teammates and fellow students. Alfred was goal-driven to make his dreams come to a reality and was a light on our team for so many years. We offer our love, prayer, and unwavering support for his family.”

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, a woman walking through the parking lot to the Ashley Furniture store saw an individual slumped over in the driver’s seat.in the SUV She called police, who discovered Adams in the vehicle.

The police report said that a handgun and a shell casing were found inside the vehicle, as well as a bullet hole in the driver’s side window. The report said that the shot was fired from inside the vehicle. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Adams was a three-time selection on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, his last coming in December. He played sparingly with the Wildcats during his career there, but rushed for a career-best 41 yards and a touchdown in a 45-9 loss to Nebraska last year.

It has been a challenging two months for Bethune-Cookman.

Former football player Glen Chapman, a four-year starter at B-CU, who was coaching at Edward Waters, died in late March. Another former player, Vidal Mills, 46, died last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.