Former Gators, Trinity Christian star Nick Washington happy with pro day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - When Nick Washington was a junior at Trinity Christian Academy, he committed to play football at the University Of Florida. He imagined bowl games, building friendships for life, and growing up on and off the field. He did not imagine his last day wearing orange and blue.

"Obviously in high school, you have a high school mindset of what is next," said Washington. "You don't really think this day is going to come and it's over. I thought I did well in the workout, we did some position drills, ran the 40 yard dash, shuttle runs, I think it was pretty good, we all did well."

Appearing in 43 career games for Florida, Washington had 107 career tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown which he scored on special teams against Georgia. It was a career hampered by injuries, only finishing the year healthy once in his sophomore year. In 2017 Washington started the first five games of the year before suffering a season-ending injury against LSU. The former Trinity star says that all of the injuries are thankfully behind him now and hopes that the NFL scouts in attendance could see that.

"I want them to see that I am healthy and ready to go and to see how diverse I am. I can not only play safety but corner as well. I want them to see how smart I am on and off the field. I can line up and get my teammates lined up right as well," said Washington

Where in upcoming NFL draft Washington will go remains a mystery until at least April 26th, but in the meantime Washington says that he has a meeting in Tampa with the Buccaneers next week and there are others being scheduled through his agent. Other than that, it is continuing to work out here in Jacksonville and in Gainesville. Washington says he has plenty of support in both places.

"Being from Jacksonville, that's Gator country there, coming here I am only an hour and change away from home. It is awesome to have the former players back here to support us and help out."

