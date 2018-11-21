Former Jaguar Tony Boselli among 25 Hall of Fame semifinalists

Former Jacksonville Jaguars player Tony Boselli walks to the field prior to the start of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - First-year eligible Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli once again made the list after being named a finalist last year. He fell short of getting enough votes to earn a bust in Canton.

In all, 13 defensive players, nine on offense and three coaches - Jimmy Johnson, Tom Flores and Don Coryell - made the cut.

Making it to the semifinals for the first time, although previously eligible, are Flores and linebacker Zach Thomas.

Already finalists for the hall are contributors Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen, and senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson.

The 25 modern-day finalists from an original group of 103 will be reduced to 15 on Jan. 3. The selection meeting will be Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta.

Inductions will be on Aug. 3 at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The semifinalists:

